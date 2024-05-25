Morgan Wallen Postpones Opening Of Nashville Bar During Memorial Weekend

Morgan Wallen postponed the opening of his Nashville saloon over Memorial Day amid the prosecution of his felony criminal case for his alleged chair-throwing incident.

Here's the scoop ... Wallen, along with TC Restaurant Group, owns "This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen" in downtown Nashville, which was supposed to open its doors to the public this weekend -- but it didn't work out that way.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Reps for "This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen" issued a statement Friday, breaking the bad news about the opening without providing a new date for it.

They told Billboard, “We’re proud of our team who has worked tirelessly to prepare Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen for opening. The ground-up construction of a six-story venue launching with hundreds of team members is a tremendous amount of work and a complex process.”

They also promised an "exceptional experience for guests" and said "rest assured it will be well worth the wait."

Billboard quoted a source claiming the bar was awaiting final inspections, but the person declined to say whether TC was denied a catering license, which would include the sale of liquor, wine and beer.

The media outlet also reported the postponement was not the result of the Nashville Metro Council’s decision this week to deny approval for the bar's external sign that would have encroached on the sidewalk.

Play video content Metro Nashville Network

But, there's another issue as well ... Wallen's now infamous chair-throwing incident from the rooftop of Eric Church's six-floor watering hole, "Chief's," which is just down the block from Morgan's joint.

Play video content 04/07/24 EarthCam

As everyone recalls, the chair Morgan allegedly threw nearly hit two cops standing on the street below -- and could have killed them if the flying object had made contact. Police told TMZ ... Morgan was suspected of drinking alcohol.

Play video content 04/07/24

Morgan was quickly identified by witnesses, arrested by police and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.