Jay Cutler's 2024 DUI Arrest Shown in Police Body Cam Video Just Released

The moment Jay Cutler got cuffed after his October 2024 bust for DUI and gun possession is now on full display ... courtesy of newly released police bodycam footage after he allegedly rear-ended a car while drunk.

In the footage, a cop rolls up on Jay in Franklin, Tennessee, at the scene of a fender-bender with another vehicle, with a couple other cops nearby ... the officer ask how much Jay had been drinking after catching a strong whiff of booze. Jay denies at first, then brushes it off with a "little bit" -- but when the cop requests him to do a field sobriety test, Jay flat-out refuses ... resulting in the handcuffs coming out.

Jay didn’t put up a fight -- he let the cops cuff him and walked straight to the squad car. Still, it was a wild twist... considering it all started as a routine crash scene, with officers just telling Jay and the guy he rear-ended to swap info and call their insurance.

Cops hauled Jay to the hospital for a blood draw ... and a law enforcement source tells TMZ the results came back at a whopping 0.23 blood-alcohol content percentage -- almost 3 times the legal limit of 0.08.

Cutler was booked into the Williamson County Jail that night, and posted $5,000 bond

As you know, he cut a plea deal with prosecutors back on Aug. 26. He got jail time, a year of supervised probation, a $350 fine … and lost his Tennessee license for 12 months.