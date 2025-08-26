Jay Cutler Cuts Plea Deal In DUI Case, Gets Jail Time

Jay Cutler cut a deal with prosecutors on Tuesday to close out his DUI case ... and part of the pact he agreed to will now require him to spend a few more days behind bars, TMZ Sports is told.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... Kristin Cavallari's ex pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor DUI in a Tennessee courtroom, and in exchange, Williamson County prosecutors dismissed the weapon possession charge he had been facing.

Cutler was then sentenced to four days in jail -- which we're told he'll begin serving late next month.

The former NFL superstar was also ordered to pay a $350 fine ... and he'll be required to be on supervised probation for one year as well.

Additionally, Cutler -- whose Tennessee license is now revoked -- must attend a DUI safety class.

The 42-year-old, of course, was facing the charges after cops alleged he had exhibited signs of being intoxicated following an Oct. 17, 2024 traffic accident in Franklin.

Police alleged Kristin Cavallari's ex rear-ended a car, and when officers showed up to investigate the scene, he reeked of booze, had bloodshot eyes ... and was slurring his words.

Cutler has not addressed the matter publicly. His attorney, meanwhile, has not responded to multiple of our requests for comment.

Play video content Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari, though, did speak on it briefly, wishing him "nothing but the best" in an Oct. 2024 episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast.

The two, as you know, began dating around 2010 and got married in 2013. They officially split in 2020. They share three kids together.