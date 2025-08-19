Jay Cutler Rips Kristin Cavallari's Divorce Settlement Claim, 'It's Borderline Slander'

Jay Cutler is adamant Kristin Cavallari received plenty of cash from him in their divorce years ago ... and he says her claiming otherwise is "borderline slander."

Cavallari told her "Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour" listeners earlier this summer she never got "a penny" from Cutler following their split ... but in the latest episode of his "Take It Outside" podcast, the former NFL star insisted that's B.S.

"Yeah, she didn't get a penny," he said with a smirk, before adding she actually got "a lot, a lot, a lot of [dollar] bills."

Cutler told his show's co-host, Sam Mackey, Cavallari's statement was "irresponsible," "reckless," "insanity" and "completely false."

"In the state of Tennessee," Cutler said, "if we would have went to the judge and been like, 'Hey, he's going to keep every single dollar over the past seven years and you're going to get nothing. There's not a judge in the state of Tennessee that would have signed that. They would have been like, 'No, this isn't right. This isn't legal. Not happening.' So, there's that."

Cutler didn't want to reveal how much Cavallari got in the divorce ... but he did say, "I can guarantee you it's definitely not zero dollars." He added that it was "without a doubt" enough to live on, comfortably.

"I hate that I even have to address it," he said. "Honestly."

Jay and Kristin met while he was a member of the Chicago Bears in 2010. Three years later, they tied the knot. They went on to have three kids together, before they announced their breakup in 2020.