Kristin Cavallari Admits to 'Dry Humping' Glen Powell

Play video content E!

Kristin Cavallari got seriously honest on the premiere of her E! series "Honestly Cavallari" last night ... admitting to "dry humping" Hollywood heartthrob Glen Powell during a trip to Greece!

The sensational revelation was captured during her March podcast tour stop in Atlanta, where cameras filmed her in complete shock as her BFF Justin Anderson joyfully spilled the beans on their steamy interaction.

While filming for the show on a separate date, the 'Hills' alum confirmed to Justin she and Glen got hot and heavy -- but was adamant they did not go to bed together.

The hot encounter apparently happened by chance ... when the "Twisters" star and KC were "partying in Greece" and ran into each other.

She did not reveal exactly when it happened ... but Glen has been single since April 2023, when he and Gigi Paris went their separate ways after three years together.

While Kristin confirmed -- with a rosy-cheeked smile -- that she and Glen did have a fun night together ... she was less willing to spill the tea during Wednesday's "Watch What Happens Live" taping.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She even refused to answer a fan asking her to rate his kissing skills, later coyly adding ... "Maybe we didn’t kiss. It’s possible. I’m not answering that question."

Looks like Kristin's hump-and-tell is a one-time treat!