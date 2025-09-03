Jay Cutler Sued Over DUI Crash After Jail Sentence Ruling

Jay Cutler's legal troubles are piling up because the ex-NFL quarterback has been hit with a lawsuit over his 2024 DUI crash ... days after a judge sentenced him to four days behind bars.

According to Us Weekly, Perry Lee -- the driver Cutler rear-ended last October -- filed suit in Tennessee on Tuesday, claiming the former Chicago Bears star was "at fault for the collision." Lee's filing claims Cutler was tailgating, not paying attention, and failed to use "reasonable and due care" while allegedly intoxicated.

Lee says the wreck left him with mounting medical bills, physical and mental suffering, and a diminished quality of life. Lee's attorneys John Morgan and Sydney Pierce said, "Our client is a veteran who was injured in a car crash due to the alleged negligence of another driver ... His injuries cause him daily pain and have eroded his quality of life. We are seeking justice so he can get the care he needs."

The lawsuit comes less than a week after a Tennessee judge ordered Cutler to serve time in jail, attend DUI classes, fork over $350 in fines, and live under a year of unsupervised probation. His license will also be revoked.

As TMZ previously reported, Cutler was arrested in October 2024, after allegedly rear-ending Lee's car and even offering him $2,000 not to call police. Cops on scene said Cutler was staggering, swaying and heavy-footed with bloodshot eyes.