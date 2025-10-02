Jay Cutler Released From Jail

Jay Cutler's brief time behind bars has come to an end ... TMZ Sports has learned he's been released from jail.

Records we've obtained show the ex-NFL star got out of a Williamson County, Tenn. jail late Wednesday evening. He had been in custody since Monday morning.

Cutler was supposed to stay four days in the clink as part of his sentence for pleading guilty to misdemeanor DUI ... but he ultimately only spent about two and a half.

It's unclear why he got out early -- we've reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office multiple times this week for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Cutler, as you know, reached a plea deal with prosecutors in his DUI case back on Aug. 26. In addition to the jail time, he was ordered to supervised probation for one year. He also must pay a $350 fine, and his Tennessee license was revoked for a year as well.

The case stemmed from an Oct. 17, 2024 traffic accident in Franklin ... where Cutler was accused of drunkenly rear-ending a car, before attempting to pay off the other driver with $2K if they didn't call the police.

Cutler was sued over the wreck ... with the plaintiff, Perry Lee, claiming he sustained injuries in the collision that still cause him daily pain.