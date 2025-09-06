Kristin Cavallari Stays Silent on Ex Jay Cutler

I Don't Want to Talk About My Ex!!!

Kristin Cavallari is rarely at a loss for words ... unless you're talking about Jay Cutler blasting her for claiming she didn't receive a dime in their divorce.

TMZ caught up with the reality star Friday at LAX ... and the beautiful blonde did her best to maneuver away from our camera guy, but she didn't have much luck until the very end.

Check out the clip ... it starts with our cameraman filming Kristin walking swiftly out of the arrivals terminal into the passenger pickup area ... our photog stays right with her the whole way to her vehicle, peppering her with questions about Jay.

Our photog straight-up asks Kristin about her accusation that she never received any money from Jay in their divorce settlement. But Kristin wouldn't say a peep ... instead she gives our camera guy a slight smirk before disappearing into her ride.

Kristin made the controversial comment to listeners of her hit podcast, "Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour," during an episode in June.

In August, Jay fired back on his podcast, "Take It Outside," insisting her claim was pure BS and that it bordered on slander. The former NFL star also said Kristin's statement was "irresponsible," "reckless," "insanity" and "completely false."