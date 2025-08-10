Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kristin Cavallari Embraces Wild Side in Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini

Kristin Cavallari Hear My Swimsuit Roar ... Sexy Animal-Print Bikini in Mexico!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kristin Cavallari in Cabo
Backgrid

Kristin Cavallari's looking ferocious while on vacation down in Mexico ... stunning in an animal-print bikini in photos taken from her trip south of the border.

The reality star was spotted soaking up the sun in Cabo with some pals Saturday ... stepping out in a skimpy top and thong-style bottoms.

Kristin-Cavallari-sub-backgrid-1
Backgrid

Kristin lay out with some friends ... and, seemed to flash a smile for the photogs, too -- taking all the attention in stride.

She's keeping a low profile in the country ... throwing on a cap and sunglasses -- but, that bod ain't easy to disguise!

Kristin-Cavallari-ig-1

She did cover up at one point ... posting a snap of herself wearing a curve-hugging crochet dress that still gave a glimpse of her bodacious chest.

061924_kristin_cavallari-kal
BOOB TALK
Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

Of course, Kristin's gotten real about her plastic surgery in the past year or so ... discussing her past procedures at length with a professional in the field last year.

Cavallari's been in the public eye for more than 20 years ... but, she's looking as good as ever -- especially in these pics!

