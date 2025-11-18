Tekashi Denies Staging Home Invasion, Island Boys' Kodiyakredd Denies Involvement

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Kodiyakredd of the Island Boys are denying rumors swirling around a home invasion at Tekashi's Florida home ... 6ix9ine tells us it wasn't staged, and Kodiyakredd says he's not one of the masked gunmen seen on video.

There's been tons of online speculation about the commotion at Tekashi's home this past weekend -- we first reported the home invasion -- and some folks are convinced Tekashi orchestrated it ... while others think Kodiyakredd was one of the men wearing ski masks.

Tekashi 6ix9ine tells TMZ ... the rumors are completely false.

He's on house arrest but wasn't home when four masked men entered the home with handguns -- Tekashi was streaming with Jack Doherty -- and he says the gunmen waited for him to leave.

Surveillance video shows Tekashi's 60-year-old mom face-to-face with the gunmen, but 6ix9ine says she's good and was not assaulted. Video shows Tekashi's dog running around confused during the ordeal, and 69 says the pooch is fine, too.

The gunmen were wearing masks, but you can see what appears to be tattoos on their faces ... and some folks think Kodiyakredd of the Island Boys was involved because at one point in the video, you hear someone say "Yo, Red."

Kodiyakredd, AKA Frankie Venegas, tells TMZ ... he had nothing to do with the incident at Tekashi's home and the gunman saying "Yo, Red" is just a coincidence.

He says he's seen conspiracy theories about his alleged involvement pop up on social media but he says it's all bogus.

Kodiyakredd says cops in Palm Beach are well aware of him -- he's got a long rap sheet -- and he says police would know if he robbed Tekashi's home.

He says he's turned his life around and has too much to lose to risk being involved in something like this ... and he says he feels bad that Tekashi's mom had to go through a home invasion.