Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Demi Lovato Is Going to Relapse, Offers to Send Drugs

Demi Lovato is sober after overdosing on drugs and almost dying years ago, but Tekashi 6ix9ine says she's bound to relapse ... and he's offering a way to make that happen, though he tells TMZ it's just an attempt at "dark humor."

Tekashi was on Andie Elle's podcast when the conversation shifted to former child actors doing drugs.

6ix9ine brought up Demi, who, as we first reported, overdosed on heroin in July 2018.

Demi's fought substance abuse for years and is now sober, but Tekashi says she's going to relapse ... and on the podcast, he offered to send her some illicit drugs.

The comment is rubbing lots of folks online the wrong way. Demi has been open about the fact that she had "three strokes and a heart attack" and nearly died after she overdosed ... but 6ix9ine tells us it was just a joke.

Tekashi tells TMZ ... it was his attempt at dark humor, and everybody in 2025 is too soft.

6ix9ine says "dark humor is going extinct" and adds, "people in this new generation are just overly sensitive."