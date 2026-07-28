Aaron Rodgers Says Wife Gave Him Permission To Play, Done After This Season

Aaron Rodgers is back at Steelers training camp for one final run -- and the 4x MVP says this is his last NFL dance!

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The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer was asked about his decision to come back for his 22nd season as a pro on Tuesday, and credit goes to new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy ... and a green light from the missus.

“I thought last year might be it, and then Mike got hired,” Rodgers told reporters. “I talked to the wife, and she said, ‘You can do one more year and see if it works out.’ And then it kind of all came together.”

Rodgers, who is reuniting with his longtime Packers coach in Pittsburgh this offseason, left no wiggle room about the possibility of changing his mind and once again strapping on the pads next year.

“No. Zero debate. Zero,” AR declared.

The veteran signal-caller had been on the fence about playing again after last year ended in disappointment against the Texans in the playoffs, but his old coach's hiring had a big impact on his decision.

The Steelers are predicted to be a middle-of-the-pack team this year, but they've got one of the best QBs ever under center, even if he is going on 42 years old, and he's on the hunt for his second Lombardi Trophy.