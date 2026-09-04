Lindsay Clancy Trial: Illinois Mom Allegedly Killed 2-Year-Old Son Hours After Texting About Case

An Illinois mother is accused of murdering her 2-year-old son hours after texting friends about the Lindsay Clancy trial.

38-year-old Corie Walsh was initially hospitalized but then moved to a jail.

Corie was arrested after cops came to her home on Tuesday. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old neighbor giving the young child CPR. Law enforcement rushed the toddler to the hospital, where officials said he died.

The neighbor said he found Corie in a room of the home harming herself. The incident came hours after Corie was chatting it up in a group text about the Lindsay Clancy murder case.

Prosecutors claim Corie told them she murdered her son because he was the devil. The police found a second young kid in the home, but he was unharmed. The two children’s father was not present.