Lindsay Clancy Trial: Illinois Mom Allegedly Killed 2-Year-Old Son Hours After Texting About Case
Lindsay Clancy Trial Illinois Mom Allegedly Killed 2-Year-Old Son After Texting About Case
An Illinois mother is accused of murdering her 2-year-old son hours after texting friends about the Lindsay Clancy trial.
38-year-old Corie Walsh was initially hospitalized but then moved to a jail.
Corie was arrested after cops came to her home on Tuesday. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old neighbor giving the young child CPR. Law enforcement rushed the toddler to the hospital, where officials said he died.
The neighbor said he found Corie in a room of the home harming herself. The incident came hours after Corie was chatting it up in a group text about the Lindsay Clancy murder case.
Prosecutors claim Corie told them she murdered her son because he was the devil. The police found a second young kid in the home, but he was unharmed. The two children’s father was not present.
The Will County Coroner’s Office ruled the child died by homicide. The cause of death has yet to be determined.