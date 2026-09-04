Lindsay Clancy’s Ex-Husband & His New Wife Laugh In NYC As Lindsay Awaits Verdict

Lindsay Clancy’s ex-husband looks completely unbothered ... laughing and smiling with his new wife -- while Lindsay was dealing with juror drama hundreds of miles away.

Patrick Clancy and his better half -- Rachel Danis -- were spotted in NYC earlier this week … holding hands, chatting, and looking like a couple of people without a care in the world.

Patrick’s dressed in a sharp Patagonia jacket ... while Rachel wore a white jacket, black leggings and a beaming smile.

These pics were snapped Wednesday … the 5th day of deliberations in the case -- when jurors, for a second time, told the trial judge they couldn’t come to a consensus. Both times, he sent them back to the deliberation room to try again.

Then, Thursday provided more clarity on the issue these jurors are facing ... 11 were in agreement, while one, who Lindsay’s lawyer Kevin Reddington said is disregarding the judge’s instructions, is still holding out. The judge clarified what the phrase "beyond a reasonable doubt" means ... then sent the jury back again.

Play video content Video: Kevin Reddington Clashes With Judge Over Holdout Juror’s Reasonable Doubt COURT TV

On Friday, the judge again sent the jury back to deliberate ... and Reddington challenged him -- arguing that his honor isn't thinking of the 11 jurors' concern that the 12th among them simply isn't following the law. The judge fired back by saying he's sufficiently probed and believes he's fit to serve.

Play video content Video: Judge Attempts To Declare Mistrial Law and Crime

The jury then sent a note to the judge, once again saying it was with a heavy heart that they couldn't come to a unanimous decision. The judge then declared a mistrial ... but gave Reddington an hour to get an appeal from the Supreme Court.

As you know ... Patrick appeared in the courtroom back in July and testified to Lindsay's mental state around the time she killed their 3 children. He appeared sympathetic to Lindsay during testimony -- seemingly on her side despite the tragedy.