Lindsay Clancy Judge Tells One Dissenting Juror to Follow His Instructions

Play video content Video: Judge Send Clancy Jury Back To Deliberate Law and Crime

Update

12:32 PM PT -- Lindsay Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, asked the judge to remove a juror who "refuses to listen to the law" regarding reasonable doubt. According to Reddington -- who is citing the foreperson -- only one person is dissenting in the jury. Redding also made his displeasure with the way the judge handled the issue known in court.

Play video content Video: Kevin Reddington Speaks About Jury COURT TV

The judge refused to remove the juror despite Reddington's objection.

12:29 PM PT -- A bizarre moment in court ... the judge brought the jury back in as a group after speaking to each of them as individuals -- before providing a thorough definition of what "beyond a reasonable doubt" means. The judge did not read the note the jury sent into the courtroom.

He then sent the jury back to deliberate more. They've been discussing the case for nearly 36 hours at this point.

The jury has given the judge a note and the participants in the courtroom are back inside.

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, is very upset and just slammed papers down on the table ... we do not know if there is a mistrial. We will let you know as it comes in.

The argument between Reddington and the judge has gotten more intense. Reddington is visibly upset and is arguing very heatedly at the trial judge. The judge is raising his voice. They are going back and forth waving their hands. Prosecutors looked close to tears during the sidebar.

Lindsay is being wheeled over to the sidebar.

According to AP, the court is playing a white noise machine to help prevent anyone from overhearing the conversation.

The jury is coming back into the courtroom amid the tense argument between the Judge and Reddington.

They are being brought in one by one -- and the Judge is asking them questions one by one ... and they are taking their places in the jury box. He reportedly asked them between 1 and 3 questions during these short conversations.