Woman Arrested Outside Lindsay Clancy Trial Runs From Courthouse After Arraignment

Play video content Video: Media Engulfs Dawn Light After Arraignment Court TV

Dawn Light -- the woman who was arrested outside Lindsay Clancy's trial on Tuesday -- has been arraigned ... and she didn't want to stick around after the proceedings, instead she decided to physically run to her car outside the courthouse.

The retired nurse stood quietly in the courtroom to start Wednesday while prosecutors laid out the case against her ... explaining that security personnel rushed to a parking lot after learning a person may have been filming jurors.

Play video content Video: Woman Arrested Outside Lindsay Clancy Trial Arraignment Court TV

Prosecutors claim officers approached Light and asked if she was taking photos of anyone in the lot ... and they allege she said she wasn't -- she was only waiting for Lindsay Clancy to come out.

Light, who has no criminal history, allegedly gave officers consent to look through her camera roll and her deleted photos. While they found no photos of the jury on her camera roll, prosecutors allege officers found videos of them in the deleted folder.

Prosecutors requested $50K bail ... which the judge denied -- though Light has been ordered not to go anywhere near the courthouse unless it's for her own hearing.

At the end of the hearing, Dawn left in a hurry ... running as the media scrum worked hard to keep up with her. While she didn't say much about the incident, she did say she's a fan of Lindsay and came to the courthouse to "see her."

Lindsay's defense attorney -- Kevin Reddington -- was also in court to watch Dawn's arraignment ... apparently sprinting down multiple flights of stairs to get to the hearing in time.