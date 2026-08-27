Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial Closing Arguments Begin, Watch Live Stream

Closing arguments in Lindsay Clancy's triple-murder trial are beginning ... and you can watch live here.

The final pitches -- from prosecutors and the defense -- come after more than 20 days of testimony in the Massachusetts mother’s closely watched trial.

Lindsay is accused of strangling her three children -- 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan -- and then attempting suicide inside their home in January 2023.

She has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder ... with her defense arguing she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, and, therefore, not criminally responsible for the killings.

Prosecutors say Lindsay planned the murders and understood what she was doing was wrong ... pointing to evidence she sent her then-husband, Patrick, out of the house before killing the children.

The trial has largely centered on Lindsay's mental state ... with dueling experts offering sharply different opinions on whether she was psychotic at the time.

If convicted, Lindsay faces life in prison without parole. However, if she's acquitted -- found not criminally responsible -- she'll be sent to a state mental health facility.

Once both sides finish their closing arguments ... the case will be handed to the jury.