Hayden Panettiere's BF Brian Hickerson Banned From Multiple Bars

Banned From 3 Bars in Town Where She Died

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was permanently banned from at least three South Carolina bars in the months before her death ... according to sources with direct knowledge.

We're told Brian was barred from Hooters, Twin Peaks, and another Greenville bar within the last two to three months ... and the bans stemmed from concerns over excessive drinking and intoxication on the properties.

Our sources say Brian was often nice, kind, and engaging with staff members when sober ... but we're told he could become erratic and irate once intoxicated.

We're told he also often failed to listen when staff asked him to leave when they believed he was too drunk.

As we reported, Hayden was pronounced dead August 16 after she was found unresponsive inside an Airbnb in Greenville, which she was sharing with Brian.

Brian's brother, Zach, previously told TMZ ... Brian administered Narcan in an attempt to save her. It's telling Brian had Narcan on hand.

Hayden's death remains under investigation by state authorities and the DEA. Her mother, Lesley Vogel, publicly criticized Brian after her daughter's death.

Prosecutors in L.A. called out Brian three days before her death ... going to court to scold him for being "quite high" during a May 2026 interview with TMZ's Charlie Neff.

Worth noting ... Brian was arrested in August 2025 after allegedly being high at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

Brian's not going out to bars or anywhere else these days ... he's been holed up in his family home in Greenville ... and only emerges for deliveries and errands.