Hayden Panettiere's BF Brian Hickerson Spotted After Her Mom Trashes Him

Surfaces After Her Mom's Repeated Shots at Him

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, is finally showing his face amid an onslaught of verbal attacks from her mother ... stepping out of his lair to grab a package ... and looking pissed.

Brian emerged from his South Carolina house to grab a plastic bag sitting on his porch ... eyeing the photographers standing outside for a moment before shutting his door.

As you know ... Brian has been the focal point of mass scrutiny since Hayden was pronounced dead, with her mom -- Lesley Vogel -- especially ripping him.

In fact, in an interview with The Daily Mail, Lesley pointed the finger right at Brian ... even saying she told police she felt he was "culpable."

She's also accused Brian of draining Hayden financially after Hayden allegedly hired Brian as her assistant.

Brian hasn't fired back at Lesley ... instead releasing only a short statement through his attorney after Hayden died -- and then keeping his mouth shut in the days after.