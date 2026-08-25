Hayden Panettiere: Brian Hickerson's Magnetic Charm Kept Her Coming Back, Sister Says

Brian Hickerson's magnetic charm kept Hayden Panettiere coming back to him despite their rocky relationship over the years, this according to Brian's sister.

Ashley Hickerson told the Daily Mail ... “If I can say one thing about Brian, it’s that he is the most charismatic person and he draws you in.” Ashley also said she understood why Hayden was with Brian, who's fun and can make you laugh no matter what.

Hayden and Brian began dating in 2018 and stayed together on and off until the actresss' suspected overdose death on August 16 in Greenville, South Carolina. Brian had a history of domestic violence against Hayden, who accused him of punching her in 2020, according to court docs, obtained by TMZ.

The docs say Hayden called the cops on Brian after an argument turned physical in their L.A. apartment. Bryan was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence, but he later reached a global resolution in that case and one in Wyoming. He was sentenced to 360 days in jail with 358 days suspended, and he also served 12 months of unsupervised probation.

Court docs reveal that Bryan even sent Hayden threatening text messages after his 2020 arrest for domestic violence. In addition, Brian was reportedly arrested in 2010 and charged with assault and battery by mob, which did not involve violence against Hayden.