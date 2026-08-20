Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Speaks Out After Her Death

Brian Hickerson is breaking his silence following the death of Hayden Panettiere ... but he isn't saying much.

Brian's attorney, Sloan Ellis from the Ellis Hinton law firm, tells TMZ ... "Hayden's death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed."

The statement continues ... "As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play."

It ends ... "Out of respect for Hayden's loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time."

Ellis is a former federal prosecutor who has worked hand-in-hand with the DEA and FBI on past cases ... TMZ, of course, reported the DEA has joined the multi-agency investigation.

As we reported ... Brian and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were both at the South Carolina apartment when Hayden went into cardiac arrest Sunday.

First responders tried to save her, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene ... and Brian reportedly became visibly emotional as efforts to save her came to an end.

Brian and Hayden had a long, complicated history together. The two began dating in 2018, and their relationship later became the subject of multiple domestic violence cases involving Brian.