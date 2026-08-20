Hayden Panettiere's Team Discussed Intervention Before Her Death, Director Says

Hayden Panettiere was apparently struggling to stay sober while filming one of her final movies ... and her director says things got so concerning, her team discussed staging an intervention.

Griff Furst -- who directed Hayden in the 2025 movie "A Breed Apart" -- says Hayden was "fighting to stay sober" during production ... and claims her team reached out to him about taking part in an intervention.

Furst says he agreed to participate ... but, to his knowledge, the intervention never ended up happening.

The director also recalled Hayden bringing her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, to the set ... and made it clear he wasn't thrilled with the company she was keeping.

Furst said Hayden "deserved better company" and described a "dark energy" surrounding the situation ... though he stressed he had a lot of love for Hayden and called her an incredible talent.

As TMZ previously reported ... Hayden died Sunday at 36 after she was found unresponsive inside a Greenville, South Carolina Airbnb. Brian was sleeping in another room when his brother, Zach Hickerson, found her ... and first responders were unable to revive her.

Her official cause and manner of death have not been determined.