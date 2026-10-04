Christa Pike Is Under Guard at Hospital, May Not Fully Recover After Failed Execution

Play video content Video: Stephen Ferrell CNN

An attorney representing Christa Pike has said that his client may never fully recover from her botched execution ... and claims that her hospital room is under guard as she remains on a ventilator.

Stephen Ferrell revealed to Jake Tapper on CNN Sunday that Pike is still hospitalized and "critically ill."

Ferrell said ... "She is guarded. I'm not sure who may have seen her. I know I have not seen her. The state of Tennessee has not yet said whether it will ultimately try to execute her again."

And if they don't execute her ... Ferrell believes Pike "may not fully recover."

He added ... "I think one of the main things that will leave this up in the air for a while is the fact that we don't know what the prognosis is, as in the long term prognosis."

As you know ... despite 2 lethal injections, Pike survived the attempt to put her to death.

Play video content Video: Tori Gessner Describes What She Saw During Botched Execution TMZ.com

Witnesses of the botched execution described that Pike indicated that she was experiencing severe pain in her arm ... before she fell unconscious and started snoring.