Rod Wave's alleged baby mama is asking for child support from the rapper ... though it's unclear if he knows, because a process server says he hasn't been able to serve him.

Azaria Nyla White petitioned the court back in May seeking an order requiring Rod to pay child support for her daughter, A'lani Kaior Green. She says Rod is A'lani's father.

Azaria asked the court to order Rod to pay a reasonable amount of support for the child and to secure and maintain accident and sickness insurance for the child.

She also asked the court to order a genetic test if Rod denies paternity. While Azaria is looking for the case to proceed, it's apparently hit a bit of a roadblock ... because, earlier this month, a process server filed paperwork claiming he's tried to serve Rod multiple times but failed.

As we reported ... Rod is already dealing with a criminal case after he was indicted on drug and gun charges related to an alleged 2025 incident. Cops arrested him after they say he blew through a stop sign.

They claim they ended up searching the car and found a gun inside and oxycodone in a backpack. Cops claim Rod admitted the backpack was his during the arrest.