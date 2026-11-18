The PlayStation Network has alarmingly experienced some issues just hours before the highly anticipated release of 'GTA 6' ... and amid a week of tech outages.

Apparently, several users have reported login failures and server connection errors ... the Daily Mail reports.

There was a corresponding huge spike of problems reported this morning ... and as of 11:49 AM PT, 1,787 users were reporting issues.

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While it's unclear if this is related to the outage, PlayStation wrote on X Tuesday evening ... "Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI. Players should download this update prior to midnight on November 19 so that they’re ready to play on launch day, November 19."

We've reached out to PlayStation for comment ... so far, no word back.

As you know ... it has been quite a week for tech going awry, with outages reported across several major banks, United Airlines, Microsoft, and not to mention a nationwide ground stop.