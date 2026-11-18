The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is the latest government organization to suffer an outage.

Per local reports, the FLHSMV is having issues with its driver’s license and motor vehicle issuance system ... meaning people can’t renew their license or register a vehicle.

The system handles vehicle titles, registration, and license plates statewide. The department said it figured out the issue was related to ORION systems. FLHSMV said it was working to resolve the issue immediately.

FLHSMV said its technicians were on the issue, but they did not have a timeline for it to be resolved.