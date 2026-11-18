Perez Hilton seems to be getting back to his life after his alarming live stream. The celebrity blogger was photographed walking around Miami following his release from a hospital, according to a new report.

The Daily Mail obtained video and photos showing Hilton out and about Tuesday for the first time since the terrifying August 4 live stream.

In the footage, Perez looks calm, cool, and collected strolling around near his Miami home, holding an umbrella and listening to something on his phone with wired earphones.

Perez is also wearing shorts and a T-shirt with Kim Kardashian emblazoned on the front of it, along with a straw hat and sunglasses.

The Daily Mail says Perez was released from the hospital last week and has since been hanging out at home with his family.

Perez is reportedly leaning on religion and prayer, as well as his 3 kids, to help piece his life back together and make a professional comeback.

As we previously reported ... Perez harmed himself with a sharp object back in August during a severe mental health crisis while livestreaming on TikTok. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls from horrified TikTok viewers.

Play video content Video: Perez Hilton’s Scary Livestream ... Cops Capture Bloody Aftermath Miami Dade Sheriff's Office

After the authorities gained entry to his home, Perez was taken into custody and treated for an overdose and multiple facial lacerations. He was then placed under Florida's Baker Act for psychiatric evaluation.

TMZ published police body cam footage that captured emergency crews placing Perez on a stretcher and transporting him to an ambulance the night of the incident.