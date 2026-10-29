Perez Hilton's Sister's Heartbreaking 911 Audio After Mental Health Incident

Play video content Video: Perez Hilton’s Sister’s Emotional 911 Call Following Mental Health Crisis Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

Perez Hilton's sister had to make the gut-wrenching call to authorities after finding him cut and seriously injured inside his Miami home ... and we've now obtained the audio from the call.

Barbara Lavandeira -- who previously said she found a bloody and essentially unrecognizable Perez in his personal bathroom at the home -- sounds calm on the call ... explaining to the dispatcher that he's breathing, but she left the property with the kids.

She notes he had an issue the previous week ... saying he was "suicidal" and "cutting himself." She says he's all cut up -- and she can't tell exactly where he's bleeding from.

Play video content Video: Frantic Dispatch Audio Reveals Race to Reach Perez Hilton Broadcastify.com

Barbara says she ran out with the kids because -- although she didn't think Perez would do anything to hurt them -- she also couldn't be certain.

She also seemed to know where the incident would go from there ... because she actually asked about the Baker Act -- Florida's involuntary psychiatric hold law akin to California's 5150.

Play video content Video: Concerned Friend Calls 911 Amid Perez Hilton Suicide Attempt Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

As we reported ... multiple people reported the now-infamous live stream called 911 -- and cops rushed to Perez's home. The audio from one of those calls and from a friend of Perez were also released.

The friend doesn't have Perez's address ... but appears to give dispatch his phone number during her own 911 call.

He was then taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for a few broken bones and an overdose. Officials then put him on a psychiatric hold. Video from the stream showed Perez saying he wanted to die at the hands of police.

We later learned Perez was dealing with financial difficulties before the shocking incident ... and he was also struggling after moving from Las Vegas to Miami.

Perez's mother asked for custody of his children ... though he has since spent time with them during a few supervised visits.