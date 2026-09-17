Perez Hilton's Family Seeks Donations To Help Raise His Kids

We Need Financial Help!!!

Perez Hilton's mother needs financial help as she raises his kids while he receives mental health treatment following an alarming TikTok Live ... and the family is seeking donations.

Perez's longtime friend and Tony-winning producer, Tom D'Angora, just launched a GoFundMe ... and he says it will help Perez's mom, Teresita Lavandeira, cover the additional costs of caring for his three kids full-time.

The online fundraiser makes it clear -- "None of the money will be used for Perez personally."

Tom says Perez's "mother has stepped in to care for his children full-time and give them the stability and support they need."

He says doing so means Teresita has "also taken on significant and unexpected expenses."

Tom went on to say ... "More than anything, I want to see Perez recover and return to a happy and fulfilling life as a father, son, brother, and a great friend."

In response, Perez's family took to his site to share their thanks.

They wrote ... "To everyone who has continued to ask how they can help Perez’s family during this difficult time, thank you!"

As we reported ... Perez's family revealed in another statement on Monday that the blogger had entered treatment following his hospitalization.

The GoFundMe has a $25,000 goal.