Perez Hilton Getting Mental Health Treatment After Alarming Livestream, Family Says

Perez Hilton has entered a "residential treatment program" following his alarming TikTok Live last month ... according to his family.

In a statement on his website, the family gave a new update Monday, writing ... "After weeks in the hospital receiving treatment for his physical injuries, Perez entered a residential treatment program where he can focus fully on his mental health and recovery."

They continued ... "This was an important next step, but there's still a long road ahead. Perez is expected to remain in residential treatment for several more weeks, potentially longer, depending on what his treatment team believes is best for his recovery."

According to the family, the gossip blogger won't have access to his phone or laptop, and will only have limited contact with friends and family, in order to focus on his recovery.

They also addressed "several false reports" about Perez's condition, saying ... "To be clear, Perez has not lost ten years of his memory, does not believe it's 2016, and is not confused about where he is. He is lucid and communicates clearly with his family."

The family continued ... "He does not have stitches and is not covered in gauze. And no, he has not asked anyone to bring Katy Perry to see him or mentioned her. No family member, and no one authorized to speak on Perez's behalf, provided these false claims."

As for his three kids ... the family says they're safe and currently in their grandmother Teresita's care.

The statement says ... "Our family’s priority continues to be giving them as much stability, routine, and 'normalcy' as possible while their dad focuses on his recovery. We are incredibly grateful for everything their grandmother is doing for them."

The family says they're grateful for the outpouring of support they've received ... but also acknowledged the "deeply disturbing" comments from people who say they wished Perez died.

They say ... "Whatever anyone may think of 'Perez Hilton,' his past, or things he has said over the years, there's a real human being behind the name. Mario is a father of three, a son, a brother, and a friend who reached a point where he was struggling so deeply that he thought the people he loved would somehow be better off without him."

They continued ... "Perez has spent years acknowledging, apologizing for, and genuinely trying to grow from the things he said and did earlier in his career. The internet has a way of preserving old versions of people, even when the person behind them has changed."

The family says that while no one has to accept any of Perez's apologies, they believe celebrating an attempted suicide is taking things too far.

They said ... "Three children came frighteningly close to losing their father forever. There is nothing funny or entertaining about that."

The family says they're focused on helping him with support, stability, and caring for his kids, noting that September is Suicide Prevention Month.

They write that they've experienced firsthand that asking for help can save a life, and provided resources for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

They write that Perez had made progress, while acknowledging recovery takes time.

The family says ... "Perez is alive, he's getting help, and he's surrounded by people who want to see him healthy and happy again. Right now, those are the things that matter most."