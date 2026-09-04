Perez Hilton Said He Wanted to Be Shot By Cops During Mental Health Crisis, Call Log Shows

Perez Hilton apparently wanted to die at the hands of police, allegedly saying on his TikTok live stream that he was willing to hurt cops to make it happen -- according to documents obtained by TMZ.

We've reviewed call logs detailing dispatch audio ... and one of the logs shows that the subject said on TikTok Live that he "wants to die by suicide by cops, and he will hurt police."

We've also learned fire and rescue crews were initially told they could leave the area around 9:13 PM by cops ... but, nearly two hours later, cops asked them to return to the house and eventually entered the home with officers -- a strange development given Perez's serious need for medical attention.

As we've told you ... Perez Hilton's sister called 911 during his mental health episode after finding him covered in blood with a strange look in his eyes. She immediately grabbed his children and fled the home. Dispatch audio we previously published captured the frantic rush to reach Perez.

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He was admitted to the hospital and treated for multiple injuries -- including several broken bones -- and an overdose. It seems he's still receiving mental health treatment at an inpatient facility.