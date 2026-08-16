Perez Hilton Receiving Inpatient Mental Health Care, Site Starting To Post Again

Perez Hilton is still in the hospital nearly two weeks after his frightening live stream ... his family announced -- and his site is set to return to regularly scheduled programming.

In an update on Perez's celebrity gossip website, his family tells fans that he is still in the hospital after the August 4 TikTok Live -- but they specify that he is in an inpatient setting getting the care he needs from both physicians and mental health professionals.

Inpatient mental health care can sometimes indicate a longer stay where patients remain hospitalized for extended periods of time while they recuperate -- while we don't know if this is the case for Perez, we do know his team will resume uploading celeb stories to his site.

TMZ confirmed that Perez was treated for an overdose and multiple injuries on August 4, after authorities responded to reports of a possible suicide attempt at his home before he was transported to the hospital ... according to the police report.

Perez's sister Barbara detailed the horrific scene she says she found her brother in ... telling Page Six about the moment she found him, saying, "When I opened the door, my nightmare became a reality. [Perez] was standing in front of the shower, naked, cut up, covered in blood, with a box cutter in his hand."

Another shocking detail about Perez's live stream has come to light this week ... his family confirmed his children, niece, and sister were all home as he was "experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself" -- but his sister confirmed "they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma."