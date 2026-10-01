Cornell PD Email Shows Frustration with Officials Ignoring Frat Drinking Violations

Cornell University routinely ignored punishment guidelines for fraternities over a period of years, and it became so frustrating for the Cornell University Police Dept. (CUPD), members sounded the alarm to University officials.

Sources connected to the Cornell administration have given TMZ an email sent by one of the CUPD officers, outlining frustration over the University ignoring its own guidelines for fraternities and their members, especially when it came to underage drinking.

The email, written November 9, 2022, reads in part, "According to policy and as directed by [then] University President [Martha] Pollack, referrals alleging violations of underage consumption of alcohol and unregistered events among others will result in immediate placement on interim suspension. If the organization is found responsible, the final sanction according to policy is a three year suspension at minimum."

The email goes on ... "The concern of many is that there is a disconnect between policy and what is being done ... organizations are routinely being found responsible for many violations that warrant suspension and are most times not even given probation."

The upshot ... CUPD found repeated violations warranting suspension of various fraternities, but the Ivy League school's administration did not impose the required punishment.

The email makes a specific reference to Alpha Epsilon Pi -- "That house was referred by CUPD on 9/3/22 for an unregistered event, alcoholic drinking games, and common source of alcohol. If an interim suspension had been implemented, the house would not have been permitted to have an event on the night that a drugging and sexual assault is alleged."

The alleged assault to which the officer was referring happened November 2, 2022.

The email ends with this ... "Our department has put forth a great deal of time and effort in supporting presidential directives, university, and department policies. It is discouraging for many to see that there appears to be a disconnect in the system."

The university did eventually suspend Alpha Epsilon Pi for 3 years, and the Interfraternity Council suspended parties and social events for all frats for the rest of 2022.