Timothy Busfield Seeks Support From Child Actors' Parents in Sex Abuse Case

Timothy Busfield is trying to line up some unlikely support in his child sex abuse case ... parents of other child actors who worked on the show "The Cleaning Lady" ... TMZ has learned.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Busfield wants several parents with ties to the show available to testify as he fights to get his indictment tossed ... butting heads with prosecutors, who are trying to exclude witnesses from an upcoming hearing on his motion to dismiss.

Play video content Video: Child Actors Deny Timothy Busfield Accusations In Audio Played In Court KRQE

And the parents aren't alone on his witness list ... Busfield's team also named several crew members from the series ... including a director of photography, a hair and makeup worker, a line producer, a COVID nurse, and a stand-in actor ... who the defense says are ready to testify in the case.

Busfield's lawyers say prosecutors have known about these witnesses for months ... and already had statements from them challenging the State of New Mexico's version of events.

Prosecutors want the witnesses blocked from the upcoming hearing ... arguing Busfield's team waited too long to formally disclose them and left the State with little time to prepare.

Busfield's side says that's bogus ... claiming the State had the names, contact info, and statements for months, and that shutting them out over a notice issue would be way too extreme.

Play video content 1/13/26 Video: Timothy Busfield Turns Himself In To Police Amid Child Sex Abuse Allegations

As TMZ previously reported, Busfield was indicted in New Mexico over allegations he sexually abused child actors on "The Cleaning Lady." He has denied wrongdoing and is trying to get the indictment tossed.