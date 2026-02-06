Actor Timothy Busfield Indicted on Child Sex Abuse Charges

Actor Timothy Busfield has formally been indicted on child sex abuse charges in New Mexico.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman announced the charges against Busfield, which include four counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Child.

The development comes weeks after the 68-year-old filmmaker was arrested on charges of child abuse and criminal sexual contact of a minor. We told you all about it ... Busfield was accused of touching young brothers -- ages 7 and 8 -- on the set of "The Cleaning Lady" several times between November 2022 and spring 2024.

The "West Wing" star has denied those allegations and claims the children's parents are trying to get back at him after they were cut from the show. Busfield's wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, confirmed to investigators they had a "relationship" with the 2 boys and their parents outside of work.