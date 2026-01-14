Timothy Busfield Appears In Court After Surrendering On Child Sex Charges

Play video content

Timothy Busfield just appeared in a New Mexico court for the first time since surrendering on charges of child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor ... and we've got it all on video.

Timothy was shackled and in an orange jail jumpsuit for his very brief court appearance. He's being held without bond and has another court hearing later this month.

As we reported ... the award-winning actor and director was accused of sexually abusing two boys who were child actors on "The Cleaning Lady" while he was directing the show in 2022 in New Mexico. At the time, prosecutors say, the child actors were 7 and 8 at the time of the alleged contact, and their parents reported the alleged crimes to the Albuquerque police two years later, leading to a criminal investigation.

Busfield's civil lawyer, Larry Stein, told TMZ ... he believes there is a revenge factor at work. He points to the criminal complaint, which essentially says an actress on set claims that the mother of both boys told her she vowed to get revenge after her sons were cut from the final season of the show.

Stein says Warner Bros. initiated an independent investigation -- using an outside law firm -- and the investigator interviewed approximately a dozen people, and concluded the evidence did not support the allegations.

Busfield has made clear he will "confront these lies," adding, "I did not do anything to those little boys."