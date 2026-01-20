Timothy Busfield Returns to Court for Child Sex Abuse Charges, Live Stream

Play video content KRQE

1:49 PM PT -- The prosecution says the parents of the allegedly abused children do not plan to file a civil lawsuit against Busfield.

Timothy Busfield is returning to court for his child sex abuse case ... and we're streaming the hearing live.

His Tuesday appearance comes after newly released interview recordings reveal the 2 child actors accusing the former 'West Wing' star of inappropriately touching them initially told police the exact opposite.

We broke the story ... in the audio recording, an officer asked the boys point-blank if Busfield ever touches their privates -- and they both answered, "No."

Prosecutors argued this initial interview shows the boys failing to "disclose" abuse ... but Busfield insists it's much more than that, calling it an "unequivocal denial" of the allegation.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors acknowledge the boys only revealed the alleged inappropriate contact after therapy sessions. According to their mother, in September 2025, one of the boys told his counselor Busfield had touched his penis and bottom.

Busfield says he should be released from jail because there's no convincing evidence he poses a danger to the community.