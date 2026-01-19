Timothy Busfield Will Be Edited Out of Upcoming Film Following Child Sex Abuse Charges

Timothy Busfield is being edited out of an upcoming Amazon MGM movie following child sex abuse allegations against him ... TMZ has learned.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... the movie, "You Deserve Each Other," has already wrapped -- so he'll have to be digitally cut out of scenes.

Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy, Justin Long, Natalie Morales and Ana Gasteyer star in the rom-com, which has yet to announce a release date.

This comes after Busfield was reportedly dropped by his agents at Innovative Artists last week.

As you know, Busfield is accused of sexually abusing two boys while directing them on the show "The Cleaning Lady." The case is based on the accounts of the children's parents, Angele LaSalle and Ronald Rodis.

But Timothy has accused Angele and Ronald of fabricating a story as revenge after their boys were replaced on the show in 2024 ... and also said in his most recent filing, the two allegedly have shady pasts and should not be trusted.