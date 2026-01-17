Timothy Busfield Calls Prosecution Witnesses Frauds in Child Sex Abuse Case

Timothy Busfield is firing back in his child sex abuse case, slamming prosecution witnesses for being unreliable with documented histories of fraud and financial exploitation, according to new court documents obtained by TMZ.

Busfield filed his opposition to the prosecution's motion to keep him behind bars during the pretrial stages of his New Mexico criminal case on Friday night. As you know, prosecutors have charged him with child abuse and criminal sexual contact of a minor.

In his filing, Busfield blasted prosecutors for asking the judge to imprison him "based on a story that has already collapsed under independent scrutiny."

Busfield says prosecutors have offered no reliable proof that in 2022, he sexually abused two brothers, ages 7 and 8, who were actors in "The Cleaning Lady," which he directed and produced.

The former "West Wing" star says the case against him relies almost solely on the accounts of the children's parents, Angele LaSalle and Ronald Rodis, whose sons were replaced in “The Cleaning Lady” in 2024.

Busfield notes the parents only came forward with the accusations after the "loss of the twins’ role—and only after consultation with civil counsel—creating an obvious financial and retaliatory motive."

The director also claims Ronald is a former lawyer convicted of federal conspiracy and wire fraud and was therefore disbarred. Busfield says Ronald was prosecuted for a "multi-million-dollar scheme" in which he allegedly defrauded more than 1,500 homeowners of approximately $6 million.

Busfield says Angele is no angel either, explaining that she has had "multiple civil judgments entered against her for fraudulent and dishonest behavior."