New Mexico Prosecutors Talk Timothy Busfield Child Sex Abuse Case

Prosecutors in New Mexico are holding court over the Timothy Busfield child sex abuse case ... and they say they think they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he's guilty as charges.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, who is running for New Mexico governor, just held a news conference in Albuquerque on the Busfield case ... saying it felt necessary given all the media attention around the celeb defendant.

Bregman didn't want to talk facts of the case, but he gave an update on Busfield's next court date and laid out a timeline of the investigation.

The award-winning actor and director is facing 3 felonies ... two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of abuse of a child. He was in court yesterday, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit.

Busfield is accused of sexually abusing two child actors who had roles in the TV show, "The Cleaning Lady," which Busfield directed and produced. The show was filmed in New Mexico and in 2022, Busfield allegedly molested the boys, who were 7 and 8 at the time of the alleged abuse, while they were on set, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors claim Busfield "exploited the chaotic filming environment to isolate the children -- conduct consistent with grooming behaviors recognized in child sexual abuse cases."

In court documents filed this week, Busfield was faced with a third allegation of sexual abuse ... this time from a father who claimed Busfield kissed his daughter and shoved his hands down her pants when she was 16 years old and auditioning for him at B Street Theatre in Sacramento, CA. The alleged incident happened about 25 years ago.

The girl's father is a therapist and claims Busfield begged him not to report the alleged incident to police, promising to seek therapy instead. The father agreed with Busfield at the time, believing it was the best course of action.

Busfield's ripped the charges against him in New Mexico as "lies" ... but he's reportedly been dropped by his talent agency.