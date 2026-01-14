Timothy Busfield's Lawyer Claims He Passed Lie Detector Test Over Child Sex Abuse Claims

Timothy Busfield is doubling down on his denial that he sexually abused a couple of child actors ... because his lawyer says his client took a lie detector test and passed with flying colors.

The actor/director's attorney, Larry Stein, tells TMZ ... "Tim Busfield denies the allegations in the criminal complaint and maintains they are completely false. As a voluntary step, he submitted to an independent polygraph examination regarding those allegations and passed."

As you know ... Busfield is accused of sexually abusing two boys who were child actors on "The Cleaning Lady" while he was directing the show in 2022 in New Mexico. Prosecutors say the child actors were 7 and 8 at the time of the alleged contact, and their parents reported the alleged crimes to the Albuquerque police two years later, leading to a criminal investigation.

Attorney Christina McGovern told TMZ ... "I conducted an independent and thorough investigation of all allegations known to the Studio at the time. Warner Bros. gave me full discretion as to my investigation. Based on what was alleged, and all evidence gathered, including multiple witness statements, I found no corroborating evidence that Mr. Busfield engaged in inappropriate conduct or that he was ever alone with the twins on set."

Busfield has made clear he "did not do anything to those little boys" and says they are lying.

Under New Mexico law, polygraph results can be admissible in court -- in some states they're not -- but it's up to the judge to decide if the polygraph meets the requirements for reliability.