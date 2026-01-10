Tim Busfield Was Ordered to Pay Law Firm $150K For 1996 Case About Child Sexual Abuse

Timothy Busfield's arrest warrant isn't the first time he's been embroiled in legal drama regarding allegations of child sexual abuse -- a judge orderedthe actor to pay $150K for an unsuccessful defamation lawsuit years ago.

Here's the deal ... back in 1996, Busfield filed a lawsuit against the law firm Messerli & Kramer, claiming they made up a story about him sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl while shooting the 1994 movie "Little Big League," according to a report from Deseret News published at the time.

The alleged victim was an extra on the film, which Busfield starred in ... and he reportedly settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.

Busfield tried to sue the firm for defamation ... and the judge ordered Busfield to pay the firm the amount it cost to defend themselves in the lawsuit.

As you know ... prosecutors in New Mexico have issued a warrant for Busfield's arrest, alleging he sexually abused two underage boys while filming "The Cleaning Lady."

Police in Albuquerque told us they started investigating Busfield in late 2024 ... and the warrant was issued Friday. We're told cops hope the actor turns himself in.

Busfield is married to actress Melissa Gilbert ... who spoke out against child sex abuse just a few weeks before the warrant was issued.