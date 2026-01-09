'West Wing' Star Timothy Busfield Facing Child Sex Abuse Charges, Warrant Issued

Actor and director Timothy Busfield, famous for his work on "The West Wing" and "Thirtysomething," is being accused of pedophilia ... prosecutors in New Mexico allege he sexually abused underage boys who were child actors on a TV production set.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday in New Mexico, obtained by TMZ, Busfield is charged with child abuse and two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor under the age of 13.

The charges stem from allegations that he sexually abused two boys on the set of "The Cleaning Lady."

According to the complaint, one of the boys told law enforcement Busfield touched him in his "private areas" while on set after a scene had ended ... when the kid was just 7 years old. Prosecutors say the boy alleged Busfield touched him inappropriately 5 or 6 times between takes ... and they also claim the boy alleged he was inappropriately touched by Busfield multiple times when he was 8 years old.

The docs say a second child actor told investigators Busfield also touched him.

Police in Albuquerque told TMZ ... they started investigating Busfield in November 2024 for alleged sexual abuse -- an arrest warrant was issued today, and cops are actively looking for Busfield, who they hope surrenders to law enforcement.

Busfield won a Primetime Emmy in 1991 for his role on "Thirtysomething" ... and his other credits include "Field of Dreams" and "Revenge of the Nerds."