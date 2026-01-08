Christian Singer Stacie Orrico Sues Ex-Manager for Alleged Childhood Sexual Abuse

Stacie Orrico -- a former Christian music singer -- has filed a lawsuit claiming her manager sexually abused her when she was a child, and members of her label did nothing to stop it.

The singer-songwriter filed the lawsuit against her former manager, Britt Ham, and Universal Music Group earlier this week ... alleging Ham began touching her inappropriately when she was just 14 years old.

Orrico says Ham got her alone away from her parents under the guise of daily Bible study ... and impressed upon her the importance of secrecy after he allegedly sexually assaulted her by claiming they needed to protect her Christian image.

Orrico says she traveled to Los Angeles with Ham in July 2001 for concert rehearsals ... during which time Orrico claims he told her to come to his hotel room, where he allegedly kissed her, touched her genitals, and rubbed his penis on her until he ejaculated.

Ham allegedly repeated these behaviors the following month during another stay at the same hotel. She says Ham later had penetrative sex with her when she was just 17 in 2003.

Orrico claims her abuse was known to other defendants in the lawsuit ... including Electric and Music Industries label executives Greg Ham and Eddie DeGarmo. EMI was later purchased by Universal, which is why Orrico's suing them.

Orrico claims Greg Ham told her parents she and Britt Ham were touching an unhealthy amount ... and later told cops he knew they were involved in an inappropriate relationship. She also says DeGarmo told her he knew about the inappropriate conduct in 2002 ... but "blamed her for the relationship, and told her it could jeopardize her career."

Orrico is suing for childhood sexual abuse, sexual battery, negligence, and more.