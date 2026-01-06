Grammy Award-Winning Gospel Singer Donnie McClurkin Accused of Sexual Abuse

Donnie McClurkin, a Grammy Award-winning gospel singer and pastor, has been sued by a man accusing him of sexually abusing him over a period of several years ... according to a report from NBC News.

Giuseppe Corletto has alleged he first met McClurkin when he joined the pastor's Perfecting Faith Church in Long Island, New York, during his early 20s. Corletto said McClurkin served as a mentor figure while he struggled with his sexuality as a young man.

Corletto claimed he eventually started working as McClurkin's personal assistant and said the singer began groping him during what were described as "pray the gay away" spiritual sessions.

McClurkin and Corletto reportedly began traveling together on business trips -- Corletto alleges the pastor sexually assaulted him on those trips, which ran from 2007 to 2015, and he alleges the assaults escalated to rape on several occasions, Billboard reports.

While Corletto reportedly attempted to distance himself from McClurkin on several occasions, the pastor allegedly guilted him into staying in his role.

Corletto quit his position in 2008, although he remained professionally connected to McClurkin. Corletto alleges McClurkin sexually assaulted him in a Niagara Falls hotel room in 2013. Corletto claimed the pastor apologized for his actions in an email sent after the alleged assault, in which he apparently described himself as a "dirty 'old man.'"

NBC News reports the lawsuit is being filed under New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which extends the statute of limitations for plaintiffs to sue over sexual abuse allegations.