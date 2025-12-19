David Walliams Dropped By HarperCollins Over Misconduct Allegations

Let Go By HarperCollins

David Walliams has been dropped by book publisher HarperCollins after he became the focus of allegations of misconduct, reports The Telegraph.

Walliams, who established himself as an actor and comedian before starting a career as an author of children's books, was reportedly the subject of an internal investigation last year centered on his alleged behavior toward female junior employees of HarperCollins.

HarperCollins reportedly started the inquiry after a junior employee was said to have complained about his conduct.

As a result of the conduct, former employers told The Telegraph, they were advised by the company to attend meetings with Walliams in pairs and to avoid visiting the author's home.

One staffer who had raised concerns about Walliams' alleged behavior reportedly left the company after receiving a five-figure settlement.

A spokesperson for HarperCollins said Walliams is aware of the decision, reports Deadline.