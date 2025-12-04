'Frosty The Snowman' Voice Actor Jackie Vernon Had Several Secret Families

Jackie Vernon, the voice of "Frosty the Snowman," really must have been a jolly, happy soul prior to his marriage to Hazel Sawyer -- because he started several families and didn't let her know about any of them!

The revelation about the late comedian's personal life was made by his son David on a recent episode of the “Nostalgia Tonight with Joe Sibilia” radio show. David said his father married multiple times and started “at least three” families before marrying Hazel.

David learned about his father's personal life when a woman and her son showed up at his family's doorstep prior to his father's death in 1987. He said she asked to speak with his father -- he wasn't home, so she ended up having a tense conversation with Hazel.

David's mother later told him she'd learned about his father's previous families -- he had "moved on" from them -- and she wasn't sure if Jackie had ever divorced any of his past wives.

Jackie had several sons throughout his past marriages, and he named all of them Ralph -- after his birth name, Ralph Verrone.

Secret families weren't Vernon's only problems, though -- his son said his father had battled depression and addiction to various substances, including Quaaludes and Valium.