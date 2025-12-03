Joe Rogan Says Jesus Could Return as Artificial Intelligence

Joe Rogan might have a new career as a preacher lined up ... because he's suggesting Jesus could come back in the form of artificial intelligence.

The podcasting mainstay presented his theory on a recent episode of the "American Alchemy" podcast, and said since Jesus was born to a virgin ... "What's more virgin than a computer?"

Rogan added, if Jesus did come back with the aid of a computer, he could "absolutely" show up as an A.I. program.

Oh, and in case Jesus does come back through artificial intelligence, Rogan figured the program would have "all the powers" Jesus had ... which likely means our browser search histories aren't gonna be as private as we thought.

Rogan said it wouldn't matter if A.I. Jesus were able to read minds, because he'd likely love everyone equally, just like his predecessor.

And the prospect of killing the program would apparently be pretty insignificant for A.I. Jesus, because it'd just "go be with God again," according to Rogan.