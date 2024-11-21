'A.I. Jesus' Greets Parishioners in Confessional Booth at Catholic Church

One church in Switzerland is taking religion into the modern age ... introducing an A.I. hologram of Jesus, who is doling out advice to parishioners.

Theologian Marco Schmid, who works for the church, tells TMZ ... the experience is similar to that of a Catholic confession, with churchgoers stepping into a confessional booth at St. Peter’s Chapel in Lucerne for a private moment behind a closed door. However, rather than a priest greeting them behind a screen, the face of A.I. Jesus pops up, looking exactly as you'd expect -- with a young face, long black hair, and a beard.

A.I. Jesus has already left an impact on the faithful, speaking more than 100 languages and moving in sync with the words it dishes out. We're told more than 1,000 conversations have already taken place between churchgoers and the A.I. Immanuel over a 2-month period ... but A.I. Jesus is currently viewed as an experiment, not a permanent replacement for priests. St. Peter's is the oldest Catholic church in the city, BTW.

Schmid warns this experience is not an alternative to confession ... but a chance for followers to speak with the son of God about what interests them. He says the undertaking is an experiment.

For instance, he says one German parishioner asked A.I. Jesus about whether Germany should send weapons to Ukraine for its war with Russia ... the automated Holy Spirit's answer is not known, however.

We're told A.I. Jesus' responses are not planned ... so his anticipated responses truly are a mystery.

Still, per Schmid, most people have positive experiences with A.I. Jesus ... making us wonder if an institution as old as the Catholic Church could really be ready to embrace this futuristic technology.