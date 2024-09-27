Play video content TMZ.com

Deepak Chopra isn't turning his nose up at artificial intelligence ... rather, he's encouraging others to embrace the technology as the next step in human evolution.

We caught up with the New Age guru on "TMZ Live" Friday, where he defended his use of artificial intelligence, highlighting all the ways his online twin, "Digital Deepak," has helped others.

As Deepak put it ... his digital alter ego is not scanning the internet to splice together random or vague responses to users' questions. Instead, Digital Deepak combs through his vast collection of published works, including books, interviews, Q&As, columns and more to curate an answer that reflects his beliefs.

He says the A.I. algorithm allows him, in a way, to help thousands of people ... people he would never have been able to connect with due to time and resources.

In fact, DC claims a chatbot he created intervened in 5,000 cases of suicidal ideation.

He adds ... "Technology is part of human evolution, as is language. But now, we have many languages. We have the language of physics, biology, astronomy, religion, philosophy, spirituality, mythology. And there's no human being who can access all these languages."